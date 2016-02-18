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Thomas Schweighofer
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person walking in the middle of grass field
Trail walk
A map marker
Tongariro National Park, New Zealand
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Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX8
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
travel
mountains
road
clouds
grass
hiking
field
photographer
walking
path
journey
backpack
explore
camper
highland
cloudscape
people
human
plant
Non-copyrighted images
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