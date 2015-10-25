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Scott Gruber
scottgruber
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person using guitar
Fingers on frets
A map marker
Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
music
grey
hand
guitar
male
quiet
electric guitar
musical instrument
rings
practice
fingers
guitar player
playing guitar
nodes
fingernails
fingernail
guitar string
los angeles
united states
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