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Dominik Scythe
drscythe
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person using chisel while curving wood
carving closeup no. 2
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
hands
hand
creative
brown
knife
craft
carpenter
tool
crafting
woodwork
wood carving
carving
chisel
woodcraft
handwerk
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