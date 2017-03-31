Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jakob Owens
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Business & Work
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person using camera
Steadicam
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 31, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
video
film
bts
film camera
video production
video camera
film production
cameras
film crew
alexa
music video
short film
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20