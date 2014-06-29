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Jay Wennington
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person usin DSLR camera
Urban photographer
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
winter
camera
street
grey
hands
buildings
urban
male
vacation
cityscape
traffic
hat
tourist
downtown
one person
take photo
in focus
street traffic
HD Wallpapers
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