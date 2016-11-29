As a California native, it’s clear how the effects of the drought has changed our lives lately. Finding water out in nature, at least where I live in California, is rare. However as the rainy season is here, I decided to go for a hike and attempt to get some evening golden hour shots of the green grassy fields. Along my hike in the hills, I stumbled upon some rocks. One of which had a small poor of water from the recent rainfall that previous weekend. Equipped with only my camera and tripod, I immediately thought of a scene to make this small pool of water look artsy. This was the result.