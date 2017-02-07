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wflwong
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person taking photo on snowy field
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Forks of the Credit Road, Caledon, Canada
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Published on
February 7, 2017 (UTC)
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SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
winter
road
clouds
snow
phone
iphone
hand
frame
picture
snowy
railroad
exploring
human
clothing
canada
mobile phone
electronics
apparel
cell phone
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