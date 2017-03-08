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person taking photo of trees
A young brunette in a forest
A map marker
Flint, Texas, Spojené státy americké
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Published on
March 8, 2017 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 70D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
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forest
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human
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