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Priyanka Puvvada
priyankartistry
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person taking photo of Statue of Liberty
From the Staten Island ferry
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
new york city
usa
urban
statue of liberty
america
skyscraper
statue
nyc
structure
monument
waterfront
first
historic
lady liberty
new york
united states
PNG images
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