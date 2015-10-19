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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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person taking photo of mountains during daytime
Photographing Yosemite
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
people
fashion
phone
mobile phone
adventure
brown
picture
mountain range
style
jacket
hat
landmark
raincoat
rocky
yosemite valley
united states
yosemite national park
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