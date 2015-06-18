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person swimming on beach during daytime
Tropical beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 18, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
beach wallpaper
cloud
grass
sand
beach background
holiday
island
swimming
tropical
outdoors
beach landscape
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