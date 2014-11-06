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Joshua Earle
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person stepping on gray log
Forest hiking
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
running
trees
fitness
grey
fun
runner
woods
outdoors
walk
hike
tree trunk
logs
beam
outdoor fitness
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