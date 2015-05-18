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Rosan Harmens
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person standing on rock near body of water
Ledge over the azure sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
summer
green
rock
view
climbing
cliff
tourist
teal
coastline
ripples
ocean view
awe
man on cliff
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