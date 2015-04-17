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Julia Caesar
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person standing on rock ledge doing yoga pose
Dancing on the precipice
A map marker
Trolltunga, Norway
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
man
people
snow
yoga
river
grey
hiking
lake
mountain wallpaper
norway
outdoors
backpack
view
cliff
mountain background
sun rays
climb
ledge
trolltunga
HDR images
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