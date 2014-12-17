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Magnus Lindvall
dnmgns
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person standing on rock facing ocean
Alone by the lake at dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
people
sea
blue
sun
clouds
grey
waves
rock
silhouette
horizon
waiting
light leak
stones
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