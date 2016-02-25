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Steve Carter
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person standing on rock beside body of water between green trees
Man in a bubbling river
A map marker
Crescent City, California, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
man
mountains
trees
river
grey
mountain wallpaper
rock
rocks
stream
mist
mountain background
pine
standing
pines
rocky
rapids
rapid
california
united states
HDR images
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