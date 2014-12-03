Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ryan Tauss
ryantauss
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person standing on in a dim-lit stair
Boy in Vans
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
school
shoes
grey
window
depression
sneakers
shoe
direction
climbing
legs
guidance
railing
exclusion
blue jeans
avoidance
going up
peers
outcast
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20