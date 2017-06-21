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Taylor Grote
taylor_grote
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person standing on gray stone fragment
Fly Fisherman
A map marker
Gunnison, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
grey
hiking
fishing
rock
feet
balance
colorado
stream
wilderness
legs
boots
fly fishing
standing
boot
people
human
clothing
walking
united states
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