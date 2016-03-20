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Ashley Knedler
ashkned
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person standing on gray rock
Simba
A map marker
Blowing Rock, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
man
people
red
grey
success
hiking
adventure
rock
mountain range
rainy
hiker
top
climber
vista
altitude
people wallpapers
united states
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