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Abdul Rafay Shaikh
arafays
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person standing on gray mountain
Adventurous Hiker
A map marker
Dudipatsar Lake, Pakistan
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
green
mountains
clouds
cloud
grass
grey
hiking
rock
path
journey
rocks
pakistan
walk
cliff
trail
cloudy
trek
ridge
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