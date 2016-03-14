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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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person standing on escalator in subway station
Bearded man on an escalator
A map marker
Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
people
human
face
airport
clothing
adult
hand
glass
hair
glasses
stairs
subway
guy
escalator
station
spectacle
msn
london
united kingdom
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