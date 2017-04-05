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Joshua Earle
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person standing on cliff in front of forest
Staring mountain pond
A map marker
Dolomites, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
man
people
sunset
blue
mountains
sunrise
clouds
trees
grass
grey
lake
adventure
rocks
alps
solitude
roadtrip
conifer
from behind
italy
HDR images
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