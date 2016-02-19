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elizabeth lies
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person standing on a wet land
Enjoying the sea
A map marker
Zarauz, País Vasco, España
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Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
man
sea
grey
minimal
rock
surf
coast
loneliness
shoreline
seashore
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