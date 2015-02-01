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Gianni Scognamiglio
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person standing near white floral textile
Bride and groom on grass
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
black
green
grass
white
shoes
grey
marriage
textile
bride
lace
wedding dress
white dress
pov
groom
black shoes
dress shoes
black shoe
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