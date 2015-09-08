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Mathias Herheim
06mather
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person standing near body of water
Hiking along the sea
A map marker
Raggsteindalen, Norge
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
outdoor
snow
hiking
lake
rock
sunshine
silhouette
outdoors
seascape
norge
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