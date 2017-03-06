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Robert Bye
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person standing inside building
Large beautiful church
A map marker
St. Paul's Cathedral, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
church
brown
christianity
religion
catherdral
building
london
human
united kingdom
altar
indoors
aisle
crypt
st. paul's cathedral
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