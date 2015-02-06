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Jaleel Akbash
jaleel_akbash
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person standing in grass field during daytime
Tranquil Photographer
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
winter
sunrise
light
trees
photo
photographer
plants
fog
brown
silhouette
dawn
cold
dusk
glow
frost
haze
tranquil
dense fog
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