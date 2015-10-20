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Kevin Hou
kevinhou
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person standing in front of tree trunks
pipe smoker with wood
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
travel
city
man
women
grey
culture
elderly
asian
old
asia
senior
pipe
humanities
ethnic
chine
blackandwhite
tobacco pipe
b/w
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