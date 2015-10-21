Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jesse Sewell
jessesewell
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person standing holding flashlight near trees
Big Bend Night Stars
A map marker
Big Bend National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
dark
outdoor
night sky
night
light
desert
stars
grey
star
milky way
rock
texas
dark sky
national park
star gazing
big bend national park
big bend
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20