Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jeremy Bishop
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person standing between walls
We found a new view
A map marker
Yosemite Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
blue
model
trees
california
yosemite
guy
shadows
national parks
cliffs
yosemite valley
art
painting
adventure
silhouette
outdoors
cliff
united states
leisure activities
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20