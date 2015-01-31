Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tomas Kodydek
koudy1
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person snowboarding surrounded by trees
Snowboarding alongside trees
A map marker
Ostružná 340, 788 25 Ostružná, Czechia, Ostružná
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
white
sport
grey
sports
outdoors
cold
snowboarding
snowboard
slope
downhill
czechia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20