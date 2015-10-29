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Danie Franco
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person smiling at the camera
Grandmother laughs
A map marker
Yuriria, Mexico
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Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
portrait
female
grey
happy
skin
eyes
smile
lady
happiness
monochrome
old woman
smiling
blanket
mature
wrinkles
b&w
elders
wrinkle
mexico
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