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Mike Kotsch
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person slicing a meat using knife and fork
Argentinian asado
A map marker
San Martín de los Andes, Argentina
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
raw
wood
table
hand
brown
blur
bbq
meat
bokeh
argentina
knife
patagonia
salt
onion
beef
eat
fork
prepare
asado
4K images
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