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Lindsay Henwood
lindsayhenwood
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person sitting on brown floor
Looking out onto the lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
shoes
grey
lake
hand
feet
waiting
serene
sitting
patience
dock
leg
pier
edge
sit
blue jeans
contemplating
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