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Lukasz Saczek
jebacunsplash1
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person sitting on bench in front of commuter bike
Hanoi bench
A map marker
Hanoi, Vietnam
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
china
calm
park
bicycle
lonely
asian
hat
loneliness
bench
pause
cyclist
bus stop
one
satisfaction
pensive
lush
solitary
bicyle
vietnam
hanoi
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