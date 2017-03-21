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Ezra Jeffrey-Comeau
emcomeau
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person siting facing mountain
The Athabasca Glacier
A map marker
New York, Texas, United States
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Published on
March 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T10
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
cold
explore
alberta
shoot
jasper
human
snow
new york
ice
texas
outdoors
united states
glacier
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