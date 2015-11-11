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Jorge Zapata
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person sheeting dough
Making Pasta
A map marker
Mérida, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
man
kitchen
hands
cooking
hand
pasta
male
chef
dinner
brown
machine
noodles
spaghetti
flour
eat
italian
rustic
maker
homemade
HD Wallpapers
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