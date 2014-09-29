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Jeremy Cai
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person riding on black horse near body of water
Horseman on a lake shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
splash
clouds
grass
horse
grey
field
sand
outdoors
country
mist
seaside
shore
horse rider
country side
horseback
lakeshore
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