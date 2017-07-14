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John Gibbons
johngibbons
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person riding bicycle between trees
Forest cycling path
A map marker
Yosemite National Park Road, Yosemite Valley, United States
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Published on
July 14, 2017 (UTC)
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FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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