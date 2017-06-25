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Kawin Harasai
kawin
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person raises both feet while lying on brown grass
Go out together
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Thailand
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Published on
June 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-A2
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
field
feet
meadow
legs
upside down
plant
grass
thailand
clothing
shoe
grassland
outdoors
flora
savanna
footwear
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