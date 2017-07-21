Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Valentine Werner
valentinew
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person pouring water on cup on top of brown table
Metal teapot and wooden cups
A map marker
Bolaven Plateau, Laos
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
tea
culture
cup
iron
pot
teapot
strainer
laos
pitcher
jug
water jug
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20