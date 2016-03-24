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Seth Doyle
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person pointing finger on gray snail closeup photography
Touching the snail shell
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
animal
grey
hand
shell
snail
finger
touch
touching
snail shell
small things
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