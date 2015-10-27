Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Derek Truninger
dtruninger
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person playing guitar
Hands on a guitar neck
A map marker
Pittsburgh, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
guitar
rock
musician
play
entertainment
electric guitar
musical instrument
playing
guitarist
bass
guitar player
performer
guitar strings
guitar string
united states
pittsburgh
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20