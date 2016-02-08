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person playing guitar
Red pick and brown guitar
A map marker
Olsztyn, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
music
hand
guitar
male
blur
bokeh
notes
noise
musician
play
finger
fingers
string
instrument
closeup
pick
strings
chords
people
Historical images
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