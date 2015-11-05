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person on rock formation during sunset
Ocean bay
A map marker
Leo Carrillo State Beach, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
sun
birds
waves
rock
wave
brown
sunlight
tropical
cliff
coast
glow
flare
coastline
shore
tide
breaking
united states
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