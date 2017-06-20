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Clay Banks
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person on floor beside desk
Unmotivated AF
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
fashion
white
room
shoes
window
relax
sneakers
style
moody
bright
relaxing
glow
adidas
lazy
indoors
inside
laying
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