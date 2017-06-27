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Clarisse Meyer
clarissemeyer
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person near body of water in front of tree
At Convict Lake
A map marker
Convict Lake, United States
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Published on
June 27, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
snow
trees
grey
california
mountain range
road trip
campfire
outdoors
view
wilderness
exploring
sierra nevada
mammoth
land
plant
river
united states
flora
vegetation
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