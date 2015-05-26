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Gabriel Garcia Marengo
gabrielgm
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person lying on white concrete pavement during daytime
Family in a plaza from above
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
pattern
white
grey
minimalist
photographer
urban
cityscape
ground
tile
lines
patio
birds eye view
symmetry
plaza
squares
from above
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