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Greg Rakozy
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person looking to the brown galaxy
Man Stars Goblin Valley
A map marker
Goblin Valley Road, Green River, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
space
night sky
night
galaxy
stars
grey
planet
star
male
astronaut
silhouette
astronomy
person standing
looking up
milkyway
skyscape
united states
green river
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