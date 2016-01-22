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person leaning on table while reading book
Two people by a counter
A map marker
Clark Street Mercantile, Montréal, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
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Unsplash License
coffee
man
couple
women
friends
table
coffee shop
hand
reading
conversation
ring
magazine
cup
chat
mug
stripes
casual
meetup
persons
people
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